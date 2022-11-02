Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, and Lonnie Walker hit a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead in the third quarter and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels’ two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play for Ryan, the newcomer who drilled a tying 3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.