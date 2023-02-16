Skip to Content
Athlete of the Week: Julian Bowie, Pocatello Boys Basketball

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week has had a spectacular season for the Pocatello Thunder, leading the team to a 20-1 record and has the Thunder in prime position for another state title appearance.

Our Athlete of the Week is junior guard Julian Bowie.

If there's an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations by email to sports@localnews8.com.

