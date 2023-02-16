Athlete of the Week: Julian Bowie, Pocatello Boys Basketball

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week has had a spectacular season for the Pocatello Thunder, leading the team to a 20-1 record and has the Thunder in prime position for another state title appearance.

Our Athlete of the Week is junior guard Julian Bowie.

