Khalil Shakir misses the Blue Turf

Boise State Athletics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin let his players go home after spring football was canceled.

For Bronco wide receiver Khalil Shakir, he is at home training with his brother. The Junior wideout is trying to stay ready for the first day of practice, whenever that happens.

"I mean obviously not a having spring ball and doing all that, that affected a lot of us," Shakir said. "

"You know, all of us just wanted to play ball, we still do just want to play ball; but we're doing as much as we can right now to try and stay in contact with each other. We talk every day. Everything is the same we just don't get to be in person with each other. So I mean it's been tough. I don't like it but I mean, I don't control how this whole thing is going so we're all just trying to do the best we can."