Ashton Jeanty has record-breaking performance in dominant Boise State win to reaffirm status as Heisman contender

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Standout running back Ashton Jeanty produced yet another dominant display in Boise State’s 56-24 win over San Diego State on Friday night.

Jeanty rushed for 149 yards on 31 carries and scored two touchdowns as he continues to stack up the numbers in what has been an incredibly productive season so far. He also chipped in with two receptions for 31 yards in the lopsided victory.

The 20-year-old broke a program record in the process, as he became the first Broncos player to record over 100 yards on the ground in eight straight games. This also ties him with Donnel Pumphrey – who achieved the same feat for San Diego State in 2015 – for the second-longest streak in Mountain West history.

Jeanty has racked up 1,525 yards on the season and is averaging 8 yards per carry.

San Diego State seemed to base its defensive game plan around shutting down Jeanty, loading the box to contain Boise State’s run game. It was initially effective in stopping the star running back, as Jeanty got off to a slow start, rushing for only 37 yards on 15 carries.

However, the Aztecs’ insistence on stifling the run left gaps in the passing game that Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen was all too happy to exploit. He finished with 307 passing yards, four touchdowns and 24 completions, all career-highs, per the team.

In the second half, Jeanty got going, picking up 112 yards on his next 16 carries. His two scores took him to 20 touchdowns on the season.

The win moves Boise State to 7-1 overall on the season, 4-0 in Mountain West play. The Broncos’ only loss came against Oregon earlier this year. Meanwhile, San Diego State drops to 3-4 after the loss.

Jeanty carving up defenses on the bright blue turf at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium has become a familiar sight this season, which has put him firmly in contention for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in college football.

A running back has not claimed the award since University of Alabama great and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Derrick Henry won it in 2015.

Jeanty’s competition includes Colorado’s Travis Hunter, whose ability to play on both sides of the ball as both a wide receiver and a defensive back has made him one of the most unique players in football.

Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel, of Miami and Oregon respectively, are also in contention. QBs have dominated the award in recent years – eight of the last 10 winners have been signal-callers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.