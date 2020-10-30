Idaho Falls boys take home fourth straight team title

High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Tigers had five runners finish in the top 10 and took home the team State Title for the fourth straight year. It is their first 5A title during that time.

Nathan Green of Borah finished first in the 5A boys race at 15:26.

In the 5A girls championship race, the Boise Brave had four runners place in the top five. Samantha Smith of Boise came in first.

The Preston boys team captured the 4A State Championship, while the Sugar-Salem boys won the 3A crown. Pocatello's Shane Gard won the individual title in 4A.

The Skyline girls team are 4A champions. Nelah Roberts won the individual title for the Grizzlies.

Sugar-Salem swept both 3A titles with the girls coming out on top.

2A and 1A championship races will be held on Saturday.

For more results visit Athletic.