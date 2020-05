Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State track and field star Treyshon Malone holds the ISU record in the long jump, is the Big Sky MVP, and now he's officially an All-American.

Malone becomes the first Bengal since 2012 to earn All-American status. He ended the indoor season ranked 9th in the nation in the long jump.

Malone was set to compete in the long jump at the NCAA National Championships but the event was canceled as he was warming up due to COVID-19.