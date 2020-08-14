Idaho State Soccer and Volleyball are optimistic on a spring season

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's going to be quiet this fall at Idaho State with no sports being played on campus. However, both Bengals soccer head coach, Debs Brereton and Bengals volleyball head coach, Sammi Stuart are looking forward to spring season.

With the Big Sky Conference suspending fall sports, it has left more time for both coaches to spend with their team.

“We're certainly disappointed, but you know it's just its part of life," Brereton said. "There are ups and downs and it's important that the players know they're going to get to be here with us all semester long and get to train, which is very different, I have been doing this for a long time and never experienced this before like no one has.”

“This will be a fun little challenge to see where we can get to and to get to know our players a little bit on a longer basis,” Stuart said.

Both head coaches believe the competition in the conference will be even tougher in the spring with the added time for teams to gel.

“We are all going to be desperate to get back out on the pitch," Brereton said. "It's always anyone's game anyway, especially on the soccer side of things. So I think it's gonna make the games even more exciting to watch for our fans.”

“It's just nice having direction and an answer,” Stuart said. "Whereas we were kind of wishy-washy for a long time, like, we think it's going to be this, but we don't know for sure. So a lot of my team's response was, I'm just happy we know and we can kind of move on and make a plan.”