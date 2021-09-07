The final night of this year’s Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo thrills a packed crowd

Local Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Fans at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Tuesday Night got their money's worth for night two of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo. From mutton bustin to bull riding, it was a fun-filled night in Blackfoot.

Mutton Justin started off the night with a bang, featuring young Weston Harker riding backwards for the winning run. And in mini bull riding in the novus division, Bransyn Landon showed off his skills, hanging on his bull, Neebly, on the left side for a fantastic run.

Blackfoot native Colton Clemens shined in the bareback riding, lasting the full time and scoring 79 points. Keenan Hayes finished first in that competition with 83 points.

Zach Trapp of Lehi, Utah recorded the best time of the night in steer wrestling at 4.3 seconds. Ben Carson finished first after his time of 3.7 seconds on Monday night.

In other events, Chaz Kananen of Filler, Idaho and Colby Siddoway of Honeyville, Utah finished first in team roping, and Colton Kofoed of Bear River, Wyoming finished first in tie down roping.