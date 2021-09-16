Idaho Falls Boys Soccer edges Rigby with a 1-0 road victory

Local Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a hard fought match on the pitch in Rigby Tuesday night, and at the end of the game, it was Idaho Falls scoring the only goal to pick up a 1-0 victory. The lone goal came in the second half amid a defensive struggle.

Both teams got their fair share of scoring chances in the first half, with a few corners for each side, but nothing doing in the game's first 40 minutes.

But in the second half, it was the Tigers that found twine for what would be the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory.

Idaho Falls next plays Monday when the Tigers face Thunder Ridge at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex while Rigby travels to Highland on Wednesday.