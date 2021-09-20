Bonneville Girls Soccer scores early and often in blowout win against Blackfoot

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees tallied goal after goal Monday afternoon against Blackfoot, eventually defeating the Broncos 11-0. Bonneville seemingly recorded a scoring chance every minute in the match and the Bees kept their foot on the gas throughout the contest.

Bonneville had an early goal called off due to offsides, but the Bees eventually broke through again for a 1-0 lead. Ali Ellsworth tacked on another goal a short time later to make it 2-0.

The Bees kept scoring and ended the match with 11 goals for the dominating victory.

Bonneville next travels to the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex to face Skyline Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. while Blackfoot also hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday night, where it will be Senior Night for the Broncos.