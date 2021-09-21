Thunder Ridge Girls Soccer wins defensive battle, takes down Idaho Falls 1-0

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Defense reigned supreme Tuesday afternoon at Thunder Ridge High School, and it was the Titans coming out on top in a 1-0 victory over Idaho Falls. It was a scoreless game in first half, then Thunder Ridge scored the game's only goal in the second half.

The Titans got the majority of the scoring chances in the first half, including a Sophie Mangum strike that rattled off of the post that led to a big rebound for Leah Steel, who's scoring chance was denied as well.

But Thunder Ridge did ultimately break through to win the game 1-0 and improve to 5-4-1 on the season.

Next on the schedule, Idaho Falls travels to Shelley to face on the Russets Thursday at 4:00 p.m. while Thunder Ridge heads north to a Madison for a Saturday morning match at 11:00 a.m.