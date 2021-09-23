Skyline Boys Soccer extends point streak to eight games, defeating Bonneville 3-0

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Skyline Grizzlies Thursday afternoon as the Grizzlies took care of business against the Bonneville Bees, picking up the 3-0 shutout victory. With the win, Skyline extended its point streak to eight games, a stretch in which the Grizzlies have a 6-0-2 record.

Kohner Dixon got the scoring started for Skyline in the first half with the helper coming from Jacob DeMott. A couple of minutes later, Jesus Diaz made it 2-0 Grizzlies off of a feed from Yoschas Meier.

Skyline tacked on one more goal to cement a 3-0 shutout victory.

Next up, Skyline travels to Blackfoot Monday while Bonneville takes on Shelley at Shelley High School.