Skyline clips Bonneville 3-1 in heavyweight girls soccer matchup

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies remain undefeated after defeating the Bonneville Bees 3-1 Wednesday night at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. A couple goals in the first half put the Grizzlies in front and an insurance goal cemented the victory in the second half.

Mariel Stuart got the Grizzlies on the board first before Sydney Tolman scored off of a rebound from a free kick to tie the game at one.

But shortly thereafter, Teresa Ledezma fired a rebound home for Skyline, putting the Grizzlies ahead for good in a 3-1 win.

Both teams are back in action Monday when Bonneville hosts Shelley at 4:00 p.m. and Skyline hosts Blackfoot at 7:30 p.m.