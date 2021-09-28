Madison Girls Soccer scores gritty 1-0 victory over Idaho Falls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday night at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Madison Bobcats came out with great energy from the first whistle, and it payed off as the Bobcats scored the game's lone goal in a 1-0 victory over the Idaho Falls Tigers. Madison recorded solid chances early in the game, then finally broke through to win this one.

The Bobcats got multiple scoring chances in the first half, including an Anna Tonks shot that was stopped by the keeper and an Ashlin Burch free kick that just ticked off the top of the crossbar.

But in the second half, Evelyn O'Shaughnessy scored to help the Bobcats finally break through for a goal and a 1-0 victory.

Next up, Madison travels to Highland Wednesday night while Idaho Falls returns to action Thursday night at Rigby.