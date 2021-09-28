Thunder Ridge scores twice in the first half and holds on for the 2-1 victory over Rigby

Local Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans scored a pair of goals in the first half Tuesday night against Rigby, and it was just enough for the Titans to get the win in a 2-1 victory over the Rigby Trojans. An early goal and multiple corners got Thunder Ridge going in the game's first minutes.

At one point early in the match, Thunder Ridge had four straight corner kicks. The Titans couldn't score on the corners, but they would strike not long after when Willow Rhoda made a nifty move to get by the keeper and scored for the 1-0 lead.

Later in the half, the Titans tacked on another goal. Rigby responded with one of their own, but the pair of goals was enough for Thunder Ridge to pull out the victory.

Next up, Thunder Ridge takes on Skyline at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex Thursday night, and on the same night, Rigby hosts the Idaho Falls Tigers.