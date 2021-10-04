Local high school students from Rexburg win National Spikeball Title

Local Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of high school students from Rexburg, Kody Price and Pete Barton are national champions in Spikeball. Over the weekend, the two-person team won the National High School Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Price and Barton were among four high schoolers who traveled to Philadelphia to compete in the National Spikeball Tournament. They were triumphant over 25 other teams from states including Virginia, Texas, Utah, etc.

Price and Barton named their team the "Knights of the Roundnet" and their registration was sponsored by Alex Hart and Caleb Wagoner, who own the American Youth Spikeball League.