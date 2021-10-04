Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:01 PM
Published 9:12 PM

Local high school students from Rexburg win National Spikeball Title

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of high school students from Rexburg, Kody Price and Pete Barton are national champions in Spikeball. Over the weekend, the two-person team won the National High School Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Price and Barton were among four high schoolers who traveled to Philadelphia to compete in the National Spikeball Tournament. They were triumphant over 25 other teams from states including Virginia, Texas, Utah, etc.

Price and Barton named their team the "Knights of the Roundnet" and their registration was sponsored by Alex Hart and Caleb Wagoner, who own the American Youth Spikeball League.

High School / Sports / Videos
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content