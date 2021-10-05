Skyline Girls Soccer stays unbeaten on senior night with an 8-1 victory against Idaho Falls

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Senior night at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex Monday night went about as smoothly for Skyline Girls Soccer as it could have, with the Grizzlies scoring an 8-1 victory over Idaho Falls. Skyline came out firing, scoring early and often, and the Grizzlies didn't let off the gas.

It was Tasha Miller that got the scoring started in the game's first ten minutes after getting a nice feed from Jacqui Trejo. Miller added another goal just a few minutes later.

By the end of the night, the Grizzlies had eight, and Skyline won 8-1.

Next up, 5-7-2 Idaho Falls wraps up its regular season at Highland while 11-0-2 Skyline travels to Hillcrest with both matches on Wednesday.