Hillcrest boys soccer advances to District 6 Championship with 6-0 win against Shelley

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights have advanced to the 4A District 6 championship after taking care of business Monday in a 6-0 shutout win over the Shelley Russets. The Knights scored early and poured it on for the semifinal victory.

Hadrien Pena got Hillcrest on the board in the game's first few minutes with a perfectly located shot to the lower left corner of the goal.

The Knights kept scoring and tallied six goals but the end of the shutout victory.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Blackfoot in the District Championship Wednesday afternoon while Shelley takes on Skyline.