Blackfoot Boys Soccer pulls off upset, defeats Hillcrest 1-0 to advance to states

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are 4A District 6 Champions thanks to a tight, 1-0 victory in the championship at top-seeded Hillcrest. Blackfoot advances to the state tournament with the win.

Chris Garcia got the Broncos in the board in the game's first few minutes with a chip that just flew by the goalkeeper for the lead.

That tally held up for Blackfoot in a huge win over the Knights.

Next up, Blackfoot is heading to the state tournament while Hillcrest plays at home Thursday for a chance to advance to the state play-in game.