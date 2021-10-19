Thunder Ridge Volleyball starts district tournament with pair of wins

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The four-seeded Thunder Ridge Titans are looking to make a run in the 5A district 5-6 tournament, and they started it off strong with a pair of victories Tuesday against three-seeded Rigby and two-seeded Highland.

After picking up the win against the Trojans, the Titans lost the first set in a 27-25 nail biter, but roared back.

The Titans won three unanswered sets to take the match 3-1.

Next up, Thunder Ridge faces top-seeded Madison in the winner's bracket Thursday while Highland takes on either Idaho Falls or Rigby in the loser's bracket.