Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
October 19, 2021 11:38 PM
Published 11:46 PM

Thunder Ridge Volleyball starts district tournament with pair of wins

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The four-seeded Thunder Ridge Titans are looking to make a run in the 5A district 5-6 tournament, and they started it off strong with a pair of victories Tuesday against three-seeded Rigby and two-seeded Highland.

After picking up the win against the Trojans, the Titans lost the first set in a 27-25 nail biter, but roared back.

The Titans won three unanswered sets to take the match 3-1.

Next up, Thunder Ridge faces top-seeded Madison in the winner's bracket Thursday while Highland takes on either Idaho Falls or Rigby in the loser's bracket.

Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content