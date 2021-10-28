Idaho State Men’s Basketball gearing up for the start of the season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The start of the Idaho State Basketball season is finally here! The Bengals open their exhibition schedule against Multnomah Saturday night inside Reed Gym before their season opener Nov. 9th against Eastern Oregon.

Idaho State doubled its number of wins in the Big Sky from four to eight last season in Head Coach Ryan Looney's second year with the team. Looney said the team can keep improving by maintaining its strengths on defense and getting better on offense.

"If you were to look at statistics in the Big Sky during that season," Looney said. "We were first in regards to points allowed per game. We were second in the conference in rebound margin. Everybody knows, including ourselves, that we have to become a more efficient offensive team. And for us, that looks like taking better shots and not turning it over quite as much. So I think that's been the focal point of not just our practices right now during the fall, but also our summer workouts too."

Senior guard Tarik Cool adds the team is eyeing a run at the conference title.

"We want to make that final step, at least I do in my last season," Cool said. "And I know the team that the coaches put together that if everything works out the way we are working towards, then I think we'll be in a good position come the end of the year."

Tipoff in Saturday night's exhibition inside Reed Gym is set for 6:00 p.m.