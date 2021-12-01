Skip to Content
Athlete of the Week: Nelah Roberts, Skyline Cross Country

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week is already a cross country and track star as a sophomore. Our Athlete of the Week is Nelah Roberts.

If you think there's an athlete we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations to sports@localnews8.com. Nelah is one of multiple athletes recommended to us who we have featured, so we are very happy to listen to your suggestions.

