today at 11:48 AM
Published 11:54 AM

Teton Valley Cutthroats win IAHA State Championship against Salmon Rapids

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in program history, the Teton Valley Cutthroats are IAHA state champions after taking down the Salmon Rapids 2-1 in the title game Sunday.

The Cutthroats first competed in 2018 and went winless in their first season, but Sunday's championship victory completes a quick rise to the top for Teton Valley.

Congratulations to the Teton Valley Cutthroats on winning the state championship!

