Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:49 PM

Highland’s Grace Fisher signs letter of intent to play soccer at Northwest Nazarene

Eric Moon KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Grace Fisher signed her national letter of intent Friday to play soccer at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

Fisher is the fourth senior from this year's Highland girls soccer team to sign an NLI, joining teammates Morgan Christiansen, Saydree Bell and Kayzee Vaughn at the collegiate soccer level.

Congratulations to Grace and her family, and good luck at Northwest Nazarene!

Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content