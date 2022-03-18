Highland’s Grace Fisher signs letter of intent to play soccer at Northwest Nazarene

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Grace Fisher signed her national letter of intent Friday to play soccer at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

Fisher is the fourth senior from this year's Highland girls soccer team to sign an NLI, joining teammates Morgan Christiansen, Saydree Bell and Kayzee Vaughn at the collegiate soccer level.

Congratulations to Grace and her family, and good luck at Northwest Nazarene!