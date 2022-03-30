New East Idaho Hockey Team officially joins U.S. Premier Hockey League

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The new Idaho Falls hockey team now knows which league it will play in, as East Idaho Hockey announced Wednesday the team will compete in the U.S. Premier Hockey League in the Premier Mountain Division.

By joining the USPHL, the Idaho Falls team will compete directly with teams near the Salt Lake City area such as the Provo Riverblades, the Ogden Mustangs and the back-to-back division champion Utah Outliers. The new team will also battle the Northern Colorado Eagles and the Pueblo Bulls for a mountain division title each season.

The USPHL features junior hockey teams from 24 of the 50 states, and the East Idaho team will field amateur hockey players who are 16-20 years old looking to compete collegiately and professionally after Tier III junior hockey.

The new Idaho Falls hockey team will drop the puck in the USPHL Premier Mountain Division this fall at the Mountain America Center.