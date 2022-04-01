Hillcrest Softball scores two more early season wins against Century

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights improved to 6-2 in an excellent start to the season Friday afternoon by taking down the Century Diamondbacks 9-3 and 10-7 in a doubleheader.

With game one tied at two in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Knights took the lead with a three-run frame, a lead they would never surrender.

Game two was more neck-and-neck throughout, but Hillcrest ultimately picked up the three-run win.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts South Fremont Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. while Century travels to Skyline for a Tuesday doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m.