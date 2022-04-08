First big track and field meet of the season takes place at Rigby Invitational

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - 12 schools met at the Rigby Invitational Friday at Rigby High School for the first big track and field meet of the spring season.

Some of today's results included Rigby's Ben Ricks, a Weber State commit, making a last lap pass to win the boys 3200m race. Rigby had a pretty good day on the boys side with Nathan Taylor winning the 110m Hurdles and the Trojans taking the 4x200m relay.

On the girls side, Claire Petersen took home first place in the 100m hurdles, and Highland won the 4x200m relay.

You can see all of Friday's results from the Rigby Invitational at this link.