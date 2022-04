IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In his last two starts, our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week has pitched 13.0 innings, allowed zero walks and struck out 25 batters. Our Athlete of the Week is Davin Luce.

If there's an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations to sports@localnews8.com.