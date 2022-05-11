Blackfoot Softball uses six-run inning to defeat Hillcrest and advance to district championship

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The top-seeded team in the 4A High Country is heading to the district championship game, as the Blackfoot Broncos used a huge inning to take down the Hillcrest Knights 8-6 Wednesday afternoon.

Down 4-2 going into the bottom of the fourth, Vic Agado and Taliiyah Martinez hit a pair of solo home runs two at-bats apart to tie the game.

Sami Staley drove in the next of four straight runs to put Blackfoot in front for good. The Broncos scored six in the inning to win 8-6.

Next up, Blackfoot plays in the district championship Thursday at 4:00 p.m. against the Hillcrest Knights after Hillcrest defeated Shelley later in the day in an elimination game.