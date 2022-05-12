Blackfoot Softball scores early and often to defeat Hillcrest and win 4A High Country title

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Broncos are district champions and heading to the 4A state tournament after taking down the Hillcrest Knights 13-7 in the district championship Thursday.

The Broncos took the lead early and didn't look back. After a pair of base hits to start the bottom of the first inning, Carlee Smith hit a three-run home run to center field to give the Broncos the lead.

Blackfoot scored six runs in that frame, and the Broncos would keep adding on to win 13-7.

Next up, Blackfoot heads to the state tournament while Hillcrest can still earn a berth to states if the Knights can defeat Middleton in a state play-in in Pocatello Saturday at 1:00 p.m.