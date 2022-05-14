Hillcrest Softball takes down Middleton to win play-in game and punch ticket to states

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights are heading to the 4A state tournament after the Knights defeated the Middleton Vikings in Saturday's state play-in game 8-5.

Hillcrest took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Reagan Young to drive in Grace Schultz for a 1-0 lead.

The Knights and Vikings kept trading scores, but Hillcrest held onto the lead to win the game and punch its ticket to states.

Next up, Hillcrest will be the #6 seed in next week's 4A state tournament and face Pocatello in the first round Friday at 9:00 a.m. local time.