FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week has had an incredible year in track and cross country for the Firth Cougars. Our Athlete of the Week is Kynzie Nielson.

Kynzie is our final Athlete of the Week this school year, and we would like to thank the athletes and schools for sharing their stories with us throughout the year, and the viewers as well for sending in your nominations.