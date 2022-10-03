Skip to Content
October 3, 2022 9:07 PM
Highland spoils Rigby’s senior night with a 2-1 win to cap the regular season

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of first half goals led the Highland Rams to victory Monday night, as the Rams spoiled Rigby's senior night with a 2-1 win over the Trojans.

Rigby took advantage of a Highland miscue to score first early in the contest, but Highland took the lead by the end of the first half.

Caitlin Staats tallied the first goal, and after a Staats scoring chance was denied, Abby Satterfield put home the rebound to give the Rams a lead they would not surrender.

Next up, Highland and Rigby gets ready for the 5A High Country District Tournament.

