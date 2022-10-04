Thunder Ridge tops Madison 2-1 to complete an undefeated conference schedule

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans went a perfect 6-0 in 5A High Country conference play in 2022, and the Titans picked up that sixth win Tuesday night over the Madison Bobcats 2-1.

It was the Bobcats, though, that struck first on a Nate Dummar header off of a corner kick to give Madison a 1-0 lead.

But late in the 1st half, Adrian Trejo earned a penalty kick and made no mistake to tie the game, and a 2nd half tally pushed Thunder Ridge ahead for good in the victory.

Next up, Thunder Ridge and Madison prepare for the 5A High Country District Tournament.