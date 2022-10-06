Skip to Content
Bonneville tops Skyline 4-2; Bees will be top seed in 4A High Country Tournament

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees will host every game they play in the 4A High Country Tournament, thanks in part to a 4-2 win on senior day over the Skyline Grizzlies.

One of those seniors that got to celebrate was Reagan Flynn, and she started the festivities with an excellent goal early in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

The scoring continued from there, and the Bees would sting for four goals in the 4-2 win.

Next up, both teams get ready for the 4A High Country Tournament, which begins Saturday morning. As the top two seeds, Bonneville and Skyline will not play until Tuesday.

