5A and 4A Golf State Tournaments tee off in Idaho Falls and Rexburg

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first state tournaments in Idaho are off and running in the 2022-23 school year, as golfers from all over the state competed in Idaho Falls and Rexburg on the first day of the two day state tournament.

In 5A, the Boise area schools dominated the first round, with Eagle leading the boys competition and Rocky Mountain holding the advantage on the girls leaderboard. Madison and Highland sit third and fourth on the boys side.

At Sage Lakes, Bishop Kelly leads in the boys competition while the Twin Falls girls team leads as well. Shelley, Skyline, and Sandpoint sit third, fourth, and fifth on the boys side, and the Skyline girls team is in fourth.

The championships wrap up Saturday with round two of competition in both tournaments.

You can see 5A results here and 4A results here.

Eric Moon

