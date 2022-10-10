Local golfers win 5A and 4A boys state championships in thrilling fashion

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two of the first state champions in Idaho this school year are local golfers from East Idaho, who won their championships on an incredible comeback and a playoff.

Madison's Ashton McArthur came back from down seven shots entering the final round to win the 5A boys state title.

Plus, Shelley's Nate Nelson went to a playoff and came out victorious to take the 4A boys state championship.

Congratulations to both McArthur and Nelson on their well-earned state championship victories!