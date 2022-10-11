Thunder Ridge dominates Madison 5-1; wins 5th straight district championship

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - In their fifth year of existence, the Thunder Ridge Titans won their fifth straight district championship Tuesday afternoon, defeating the Madison Bobcats 5-1.

On a great feed from Dallin Serr, Diamond Espinoza tallied the first goal of the game for the Titans, and after Madison answered, Adrian Trejo sent a free kick to the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.

It was all Titans from there. Thunder Ridge tallied the next three goals, including a highlight reel score by Marco Acosta.

Next up, Thunder Ridge advances to the 5A boys state tournament, which will be held at Hillcrest High School next week. Madison, meanwhile, hosts Rigby Thursday, and the winner heads to a state play-in game.