Local Sports
today at 9:23 PM
Idaho Falls runners compete in annual City-County Cross Country Meet

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local runners from the five Idaho Falls-area high schools converged upon Snake River Landing Wednesday afternoon, and the Skyline Grizz runners in particular had themselves a great day.

Skyline runners won both the boys and girls races, with Aiden Hardy and Marina Renna each finishing first. The Grizz earned the top three spots in the boys race, as Nathan Meldrum and Carson Wages took second and third.

The Grizz also posted the best team scores in both races. Skyline recorded 21 points in the boys competition and 38 in the girls competition.

