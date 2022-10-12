Sugar-Salem wins boys soccer district championship while Teton takes girls title

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - In a pair of matchups between the Timberwolves and the Diggers, both Teton and Sugar-Salem won a district championship Wednesday afternoon to earn a berth to states.

Sugar-Salem won the boys title by pushing across a second half goal to defeat Teton 1-0 in a defensive battle.

It was another defensive battle in the girls match, but Teton scored on a 76th minute strike to win the championship and spoil Sugar-Salem's perfect season.

Next up, the Diggers boys team and Timberwolves girls team head to states next week in Twin Falls. Teton's boys team now goes to a state play-in game Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Blackfoot.