Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
October 13, 2022 10:05 PM
Published 10:06 PM

Idaho Falls wins 4A High Country Championship over Blackfoot on late goal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers scored in the last 10 minutes Thursday night to take down the Blackfoot Broncos and win the 4A High Country championship.

It was a physical and intense battle throughout the entire, with multiple first half scoring chances that just missed for both sides.

But late in the second half, it was the Tigers that pushed a goal across the line for the win and a berth to states.

Next up, Idaho Falls heads to the 4A state tournament next week in Post Falls while Blackfoot hosts a state play-in game Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content