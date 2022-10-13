Idaho Falls wins 4A High Country Championship over Blackfoot on late goal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers scored in the last 10 minutes Thursday night to take down the Blackfoot Broncos and win the 4A High Country championship.

It was a physical and intense battle throughout the entire, with multiple first half scoring chances that just missed for both sides.

But late in the second half, it was the Tigers that pushed a goal across the line for the win and a berth to states.

Next up, Idaho Falls heads to the 4A state tournament next week in Post Falls while Blackfoot hosts a state play-in game Saturday at 11:00 a.m.