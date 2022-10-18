Bonneville and Idaho Falls advance in 4A High Country volleyball tournament

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Tuesday night at Bonneville High School, the Bees and the Idaho Falls Tigers each dispatched of conference opponents to advance in the 4A High Country tournament.

Bonneville took down the Blackfoot Broncos handily in straight sets after Blackfoot won earlier in the day against Hillcrest.

Idaho Falls also took care of business in straight sets, even though Skyline made each of those sets close. The Grizz made it that matchup with a win over Hillcrest earlier in the day.

District tournament action continues Wednesday with multiple matches, including Bonneville and Idaho Falls facing off for a berth to the district championship.