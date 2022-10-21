State Soccer Tournaments Day 1 Recap
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple local teams punched their tickets to the state semifinals all across the state on Thursday!
Check out the highlights and full recap from state tournament first round action!
