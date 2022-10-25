Boise State looks to become bowl eligible Saturday against Colorado State on the blue

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Coming off its third straight win last weekend at Air Force, the Boise State Broncos can become bowl eligible with a win against Colorado State Saturday night.

Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos said his team has stepped up in all three phases during this win streak, especially on defense.

"At times this year, the defense has been really, really stellar," Avalos said. "We've been able to develop some players and the guys that we do have, as people, are very intelligent, they're very relentless."

Avalos also said the Broncos must stay focused against 2-5 Colorado State, a team that has won two of its last three games after a rough start, to keep the good times rolling.

"This week, it's going to require us to be our best," Avalos said. "Each and every week, it does. We've seen in college football that you can be one defense one week, and can be another the next if not handled properly."

Kickoff at Albertsons Stadium Saturday night is set for 5:00 p.m., and we will have coverage from Boise this weekend.