today at 9:35 PM
Published 9:37 PM

Idaho State dominates Park University Gilbert 76-38 in final exhibition before regular season

Eric Moon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals showed off in their final tune up before the regular season, as the men's basketball squad blew out Park University Gilbert 76-38.

The Bengals used tempo to take the lead and stretch it out to double digits in the first half. Miguel Tomalley scored 10 points in the first 12 minutes to lead the way early.

From there, ISU kept extending the lead, eventually winning by 38 points.

Next up, Idaho State begins its regular season Monday night in Provo against BYU at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Eric Moon

