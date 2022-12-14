Skip to Content
Athlete of the Week: Kambree Barber, Rigby Girls Basketball

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week already knows she'll playing basketball at a power five school in college just part of the way through her junior season. Our Athlete of the Week is Rigby's Kambree Barber.

If there's an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations by email to sports@localnews8.com.

The next Athlete of the Week will be named in early January, but we are always accepting nominations.

