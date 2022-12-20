Blackfoot state champion runner Matt Thomas signs NLI with Oklahoma State

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2022 4A boys individual cross country state champion is heading to Stillwater, Oklahoma. Blackfoot's Matt Thomas signed his letter of intent Tuesday to run for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Thomas also won the 4A state title with his team in 2021, and he is the boys all-area runner of the year this season.

Matt will run for an Oklahoma State team that finished 2nd in the NCAA men's cross country championships this year just behind Northern Arizona.

Congratulations to Matt, and good luck at Oklahoma State!