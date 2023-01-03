Skip to Content
Rigby twin softball stars Alix and Erin Bishop sign NLI’s with Wenatchee Valley College

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Tuesday night at Idaho Athlete Project, a pair of Rigby and USA Explosion softball stars, twins Alix and Erin Bishop, signed to compete at Wenatchee Valley College.

The Bishop twins have helped the Explosion win a Washington State Gold State championship and finish second in the 18 Gold Nationals in Reno, NV in their two years with the team.

Congratulations to Alix and Erin, and good luck at Wenatchee Valley!

