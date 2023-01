DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week won another Tiger-Grizz title last weekend and looks to win his first state title next month. Our Athlete of the Week is Teton's Ryker Fullmer.

If there's an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations via email to sports@localnews8.com.