BYU releases inaugural Big 12 schedule, featuring matchups against Texas and Oklahoma

PROVO, Utah (KIFI) - BYU's inaugural campaign in the Big 12 conference is taking shape, as the team released its initial conference schedule on Tuesday.

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC in 2024, it is a 14-team conference this year only, and the Longhorns and Sooners are on the Cougs' schedule. BYU travels to Texas Oct. 28th and hosts Oklahoma Nov. 18th.

The Cougs' season begins Sep. 2nd against Sam Houston, and their Big 12 conference opener is on the road Sep. 23rd against the Kansas Jayhawks.

